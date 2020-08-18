MARSHALL Funeral services are scheduled for Carolyn Ann Tress, 68, of Marshall, 3 p.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Interment, Grange Hall Cemetery, Marshall. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Arrangements by Meadowbrook Funeral Home, Marshall. Ms. Tress was born February 12, 1952, in Marshall, and died August 13, 2020.
Carolyn Ann Tress
MARSHALL Funeral services are scheduled for Carolyn Ann Tress, 68, of Marshall, 3 p.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Interment, Grange Hall Cemetery, Marshall. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Arrangements by Meadowbrook Funeral Home, Marshall. Ms. Tress was born February 12, 1952, in Marshall, and died August 13, 2020.
MARSHALL Funeral services are scheduled for Carolyn Ann Tress, 68, of Marshall, 3 p.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Interment, Grange Hall Cemetery, Marshall. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Arrangements by Meadowbrook Funeral Home, Marshall. Ms. Tress was born February 12, 1952, in Marshall, and died August 13, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.