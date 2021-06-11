Carolyn Earlene Peterson-Haddad
JEFFERSON Graveside services for Mrs. Carolyn Earlene Peterson-Haddad, 84, of Jefferson, Texas will be held at 10:00 AM on Sunday, June 13, 2021 at Mt. Zion Cemetery with Reverend Taylor Duncan officiating under the direction of Haggard Funeral Home.
