MARSHALL Carolyn Elizabeth Gill, age 78, passed away on 02/23/2021. Ms. Gill was born on 01/09/1943 in Pittsburg, TX. Visitation on Friday, 2/26/2021 from 12-1:30pm at First Baptist Church in Hallsville. Funeral Service to follow at 1:30pm. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
