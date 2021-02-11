Carolyn L. Turner
MARSHALL A funeral service for Mrs. Carolyn L. Turner will be held on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Downs Funeral Home. Interment will be at Hunter Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Friday, February 12, 2021 at Downs Funeral Home.
