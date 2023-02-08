Carolyn Latham Sullivan
MARSHALL — Funeral services for Carolyn Latham Sullivan will be be held Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 o’clock in the afternoon at Trinity Episcopal Church. Services are under the direction of The Cammack Family - Sullivan Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered online at www.cammackfamily.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.