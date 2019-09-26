HARLETON Funeral services are scheduled for Carolyn McDonald, of Harleton, 2 p.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Harleton Baptist Church. Interment, Liberty Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, September 27, 2019, at Downs Funeral Home. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. McDonald was born July 10, 1942, in Crowville, and died September 24, 2019.
Carolyn McDonald
HARLETON Funeral services are scheduled for Carolyn McDonald, of Harleton, 2 p.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Harleton Baptist Church. Interment, Liberty Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, September 27, 2019, at Downs Funeral Home. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. McDonald was born July 10, 1942, in Crowville, and died September 24, 2019.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.