OGDEN — Graveside Services for Carolyn Mills Dennett, age 69, will be Friday, May 19, 2023 at the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Elysian Fields, TX. at 11:00 a.m. Mrs. Dennett was born November 18, 1953 in Houston, TX. and died April 20, 2023 in Ogden, Utah. Lewis Funeral Home, Marshall in charge.
