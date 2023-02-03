Carolyn S. Thompson
LONGVIEW — Funeral services entrusted to Peoples Funeral Home, Marshall, TX, are scheduled for 12:00 p.m., Saturday, February 4, 2023 at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. Interment; Old Powder Mill Cemetery. Viewing will be Friday, February 3, 2023 from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Peoples Legacy Annex. Mrs. Thompson was born May 7, 1943 and died January 26, 2023.
