DEBERRY, TX — Carolyn Sledge, 79, of DeBerry, Texas, passed away on Tuesday morning, January 24, 2023, at her home in DeBerry. Mary Carolyn Hendrix was born on December 14, 1943, in Rayville, Louisiana. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Bethany Methodist Church, 154 US Hwy 79N, DeBerry, Texas.
