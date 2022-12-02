Carolyn Sue Keys
BECKVILLE — Funeral service for Sue Keys will be 1:00p Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 at Bethel CME Church, Beckville, TX. Burial will be in the Bethel Cemetery.
Public viewing will be Saturday the church.
Survivors include two brothers Senoris Jr. of Antioch, CA. And Richard Odell of Ft. Worth, TX, one sister-in-law Karen
