Carrie Mason
ORE CITY — Graveside services for Ms. Carrie Mason, 89, of Ore City will be 12:00 p.m. Noon Friday, May 12, 2023 at Mims Chapel Cemetery, under the direction of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Ore City. Ms. Mason was born July 30, 1933 and passed away May 6, 2023. an online guestbook can be signed at www.reeder-davis.com.
