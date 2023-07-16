Carrol Don Stafford
LONGVIEW — Funeral services for Carrol Don Stafford, 84, of Longview, will be at 10 A.M. on Mon., July 17, 2023, at Welch Funeral Home. Mr. Stafford passed on July 11, 2023, he was born on October 18, 1938, in Haynesville, LA. Online condolences and the full obituary me found at CammackFamily.com.
