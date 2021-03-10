Cary George Washington
MARSHALL Memorial services are scheduled for Cary George Washington, 92, for Saturday, March 20, 2021 in Daingerfield. He was the son of Cairo and Ellen Washington. Arrangements by Lewis Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Washington was born September 27, 1928 in Marshall and died March 5, 2021 in Daingerfield.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.