Cash Hayes Spencer
MARSHALL — Infant Cash Hayes Spencer was born October 24, 2022 and passed away on November 4, 2022 in Longview, Texas. A private service was held. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
Updated: November 9, 2022 @ 6:54 am
