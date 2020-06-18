ARLINGTON Funeral services are scheduled for Casie Hugh Pete, Jr., 71, of Marshall, 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Marshall. Interment, Kellyville Cemetery, Jefferson. Viewing, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, at Peoples Legacy Annex, Marshall. Arrangements by Peoples Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Pete, Jr. was born February 16, 1949, in Los Angeles, California, and died June 13, 2020.
Casie Hugh Pete, Jr.
ARLINGTON Funeral services are scheduled for Casie Hugh Pete, Jr., 71, of Marshall, 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Marshall. Interment, Kellyville Cemetery, Jefferson. Viewing, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, at Peoples Legacy Annex, Marshall. Arrangements by Peoples Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Pete, Jr. was born February 16, 1949, in Los Angeles, California, and died June 13, 2020.
ARLINGTON Funeral services are scheduled for Casie Hugh Pete, Jr., 71, of Marshall, 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Marshall. Interment, Kellyville Cemetery, Jefferson. Viewing, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, at Peoples Legacy Annex, Marshall. Arrangements by Peoples Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Pete, Jr. was born February 16, 1949, in Los Angeles, California, and died June 13, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.