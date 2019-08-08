TYLER Funeral services are scheduled for Castine Mewborn Moseley, 86, of Marshall, 11 a.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019, at New Growth Baptist Church. Interment, RoseHill Garden Cemetery. Visitation, 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019, at New Growth Baptist Church. Arrangements by Burton Funeral Home, Jefferson. Mrs. Moseley was born January 5, 1933, in Marshall, and died August 3, 2019.
Castine Mewborn Moseley
TYLER Funeral services are scheduled for Castine Mewborn Moseley, 86, of Marshall, 11 a.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019, at New Growth Baptist Church. Interment, RoseHill Garden Cemetery. Visitation, 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019, at New Growth Baptist Church. Arrangements by Burton Funeral Home, Jefferson. Mrs. Moseley was born January 5, 1933, in Marshall, and died August 3, 2019.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.