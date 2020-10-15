HUGHES SPRINGS Funeral services are scheduled for Catherine Augusta Allen, 92, of Daingerfield, 2 p.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Reeder-Davis. Interment, Harris Chapel Cemetery. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Reeder-Davis. Arrangements by Reeder-Davis , Hughes Springs. Mrs. Allen was born March 23, 1928, in Dallas, and died October 14, 2020.
Catherine Augusta Allen
