Catherine Snelgrove
JEFFERSON — Funeral Services for Catherine Snelgrove, 80, of Jefferson will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 3, 2022, at the First Baptist Church of Jefferson with Bro. Ron Danley, Bro. Craig Evers, and Bro. Shawn Thrapp officiating. A time of visitation will be held on Friday December 2, 2022, from 6-8PM in the Cpt. Wm. Perry Chapel of Haggard Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.