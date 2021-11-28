Cathy Norris
MARSHALL, TX — Cathy Norris, 67, of Marshall passed away Nov 22, 2021 in Longview. Services celebrating her life will be held at 4 pm on Sun, Nov 28, 2021 at the Travis St. Chapel of the Sullivan Funeral Home. A time visitation will follow the service. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Mon, Nov 29, 2021 at the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, Keithville, LA.
