DESOTO Graveside services are scheduled for Cecelia Ann Brooks, 81, of DeSoto, 2 p.m. Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Crossroad Cemetery, DeBerry. Interment, Crossroad Cemetery, DeBerry. Visitation, 9 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Lewis Funeral Home. Arrangements by Lewis Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. Brooks was born December 31, 1938, in Oklahoma City, and died April 19, 2020.
Cecelia Ann Brooks
