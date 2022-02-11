Cecil Leon “Sonny” Stem
STONEWALL, LA — Funeral services for Mr. Cecil “Sonny” Stem, 77, of Stonewall, LA will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 12, 2022 at the Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. John Lary officiating. Burial will be in Panola Mt. Zion Cemetery. Visitation will be 12 - 1:00 p.m. prior to the service.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.