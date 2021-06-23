Cedric Eugene King
MARSHALL Funeral services for Cedric Eugene King are scheduled for Friday, June 25, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Lewis Funeral Home Chapel. Interment is cremation. Visitation Thursday, June 24, 2021 from 2-6 p.m. at Lewis Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. King was born February 23, 1972 in Marshall and died June 17, 2021.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.