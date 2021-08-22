Celia Ann Castillo
OWASSO, OK — Celia Ann Castillo, age 83, passed away on August 19, 2021 in Owasso, OK. She was born on September 25, 1937. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00pm, Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Meadowbrook Funeral Home with Dr. Danny Warbington officiating. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
