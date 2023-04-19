Celisha Creech
MARSHALL — Celisha Renee Creech, 43, passed away April 13, 2023. She was born March 19, 1980.
Memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m., Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center with visitation at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Jackson Cemetery in Joaquin.
