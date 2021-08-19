Charis Joy Highfield
MARSHALL, TX — Charis Joy Highfield, 24, of Marshall, TX was born April 14, 1997 in Clinton Township, MI to Joseph Highfield and Sonia Nunnery. She passed from this life August 12, 2021 in Longview. Services to celebrate Charis’ life will be held at 2 pm Sat, Aug 21, 2021 at the Chapel of Sullivan Funeral Home. Visit Sullivan-funeralhome.com for full obituary.
