JEFFERSON Graveside services are scheduled for Charlene White, 90, of Jefferson, 11 a.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Coverson Cemetery. Interment, Coverson Cemetery. Viewing, 1 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. Friday, October 23, 2020, at Burton Funeral Home. Arrangements by Burton Funeral Home, Jefferson. Mrs. White was born September 28, 1930, in Cass county, and died October 15, 2020.
Charlene White
