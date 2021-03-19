Charles Baker Johnson
CARTHAGE Funeral services for Mr. Charles Baker Johnson, 83, of Deadwood, Texas will be 2:00 p.m., Sunday, March 21, 2021 in the Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel. His ashes will rest on his family home place. Mr. Johnson was born November 3, 1937 in the Deadwood Community of Panola County, Texas and passed away March 9, 2021 in Deadwood.
