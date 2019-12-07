CARLISLE Funeral services are scheduled for Charles Bennie Marsh, 78, of Carlisle, 2 p.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment, Blackjack Cemetery. Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mr. Marsh was born January 20, 1941, in the Henry's Chapel Community, and died December 5, 2019.
Charles Bennie Marsh
