Charles Calvin Dosier
MARSHALL, TX Charles Calvin Dosier, age 82, passed away on August 7, 2021 in Marshall. Visitation will be held at 1pm on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Funeral will be held at 2pm, Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Grange Hall Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com.
