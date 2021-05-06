Charles (Charlie) Edward Lee Sr.
HARLETON A funeral service for Mr. Charles Edward Lee Sr. will be held on Friday, May 7, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Downs Funeral Home. Bro. Craig Evers will officiate the service. Visitation will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Downs Funeral Home
