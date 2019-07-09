MARSHALL Funeral services are scheduled for Charles Charlie Hall, 76, of Marshall, 10 a.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, at Downs Funeral Home. Interment, Center Grove Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Downs Funeral Home. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Hall was born September 11, 1942, in Linden, and died July 6, 2019.
Charles "Charlie" Hall
