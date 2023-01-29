Charles “Chuck” Abma
MARSHALL, TX — Loving father and grandfather. Charles “Chuck” Abma was born 9/6/1936 in Wasco, CA. A service to Celebrate His Life will be held at 11 am on Sat, Feb 4, 2023 at Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Marshall, Rev. William Bill “Rusty” Rustenhaven officiating. Sullivan-funeralhome.com
