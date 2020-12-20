CARTHAGE Funeral services are scheduled for Charles Chuck Roethke, 89, of Carthage, 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Restland Memorial Park Cemtery Mausoleum. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Monday, December 21, 2020, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home. Arrangements by Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Roethke was born April 28, 1931, in Berlin, Germany, and died December 18, 2020.
Charles Chuck Roethke
CARTHAGE Funeral services are scheduled for Charles Chuck Roethke, 89, of Carthage, 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Restland Memorial Park Cemtery Mausoleum. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Monday, December 21, 2020, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home. Arrangements by Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Roethke was born April 28, 1931, in Berlin, Germany, and died December 18, 2020.
CARTHAGE Funeral services are scheduled for Charles Chuck Roethke, 89, of Carthage, 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Restland Memorial Park Cemtery Mausoleum. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Monday, December 21, 2020, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home. Arrangements by Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Roethke was born April 28, 1931, in Berlin, Germany, and died December 18, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.