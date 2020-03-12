LINDEN Funeral services are scheduled for Charles Clive Rushing, 76, of Dallas, 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Weaver Cemetery in Saltillo. Interment, Weaver Cemetery. Arrangements by Reeder-Davis , Linden. Mr. Rushing was born August 18, 1943, in Dallas, and died March 8, 2020.
Charles Clive Rushing
LINDEN Funeral services are scheduled for Charles Clive Rushing, 76, of Dallas, 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Weaver Cemetery in Saltillo. Interment, Weaver Cemetery. Arrangements by Reeder-Davis , Linden. Mr. Rushing was born August 18, 1943, in Dallas, and died March 8, 2020.
LINDEN Funeral services are scheduled for Charles Clive Rushing, 76, of Dallas, 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Weaver Cemetery in Saltillo. Interment, Weaver Cemetery. Arrangements by Reeder-Davis , Linden. Mr. Rushing was born August 18, 1943, in Dallas, and died March 8, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.