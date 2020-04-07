CARTHAGE Graveside services are scheduled for Charles Dennis Nations, 71, of Carthage, 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Rehobeth Cemetery. Interment, Rehobeth Cemetery. Viewing, 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. Monday, April 6, 2020, at Hawthorn Funeral Home. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Guests will attend via Facebook live stream. Mr. Nations was born November 26, 1948, in Henderson, and died April 4, 2020.
Charles Dennis Nations
CARTHAGE Graveside services are scheduled for Charles Dennis Nations, 71, of Carthage, 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Rehobeth Cemetery. Interment, Rehobeth Cemetery. Viewing, 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. Monday, April 6, 2020, at Hawthorn Funeral Home. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Guests will attend via Facebook live stream. Mr. Nations was born November 26, 1948, in Henderson, and died April 4, 2020.
CARTHAGE Graveside services are scheduled for Charles Dennis Nations, 71, of Carthage, 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Rehobeth Cemetery. Interment, Rehobeth Cemetery. Viewing, 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. Monday, April 6, 2020, at Hawthorn Funeral Home. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Guests will attend via Facebook live stream. Mr. Nations was born November 26, 1948, in Henderson, and died April 4, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.