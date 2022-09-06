Charles Edward Hunt
CARTHAGE, TX — A graveside service for Charles Edward Hunt, 74, of Carthage will be held at 11 am on Wed, Sept 7, 2022 at Restland Cemetery in Tenaha. He was born Sept 19, 1947 in Center to Sam Junior Hunt and Opal Lee Manshack Hunt and passed away Sept 4, 2022 in Silsbee. A guestbook may be signed online at www.jimerson-lipsey.com.
