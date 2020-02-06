WASKOM - Funeral services are scheduled for Charles Edward Walker, Sr., 62, of Waskom, 11 a.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020, at New Greenwood Baptist Church, Greenwood, La.. Interment, Lincoln Memorial Park, Shreveport, La. Viewing, 7 p.m. - 8 p.m., Friday, February 7, 2020, at New Greenwood Baptist Church. Arrangements by Black's Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Walker, Sr. was born July 25, 1957, and died January 28, 2020.
Charles Edward Walker, Sr.
WASKOM - Funeral services are scheduled for Charles Edward Walker, Sr., 62, of Waskom, 11 a.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020, at New Greenwood Baptist Church, Greenwood, La.. Interment, Lincoln Memorial Park, Shreveport, La. Viewing, 7 p.m. - 8 p.m., Friday, February 7, 2020, at New Greenwood Baptist Church. Arrangements by Black's Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Walker, Sr. was born July 25, 1957, and died January 28, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.