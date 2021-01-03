Charles Finley
MARSHALL - A funeral service for Mr. Finley will be held on Monday, January 4, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Downs Funeral Home. Bro. Jim Houston will officiate the service. Interment will be held at Algoma South Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 3, 2021 at Downs Funeral Home.
