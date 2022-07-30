Charles G. Head
MARSHALL, TX — Charles G. Head, 92, of Marshall, passed 7/28/2022 in Marshall. He was born 11/18/1929 in Shawmutt, AL. He joined the Air Force where he served 24 years until retiring in 1971. Visitation will be on Monday, August 1, 2022 from 6-8 p.m. at the Sullivan Funeral Home. A private family service will be held at a later date.
