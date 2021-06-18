There will be a time of visitation from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m., Friday evening at the funeral home.
Charles Hicks
HUGHES SPRINGS Services for Mr. Charles Hicks, 87, of Daingerfield, Texas will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Clark Cemetery and under the direction of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Hughes Springs.
