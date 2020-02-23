Charles Leon Campbell
HUGHES SPRINGS Funeral services are scheduled for Charles Leon Campbell, 73, of Lufkin, 3 p.m. Monday, February 24, 2020, at Reeder-Davis. Interment, Bradfield Chapel Cemetery. Visitation, 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. Monday, February 24, 2020, at Reeder-Davis. Arrangements by Reeder-Davis, Hughes Springs. Mr. Campbell was born March 4, 1946, in Clarksville, and died February 21, 2020.
