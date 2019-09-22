KILGORE Graveside services are scheduled for Charles Porter Stafford, 81, of Kilgore, 2 p.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery. Interment, Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery. Arrangements by Meadowbrook Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Stafford was born August 19, 1938, in Longview, and died September 16, 2019.
Charles Porter Stafford
KILGORE Graveside services are scheduled for Charles Porter Stafford, 81, of Kilgore, 2 p.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery. Interment, Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery. Arrangements by Meadowbrook Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Stafford was born August 19, 1938, in Longview, and died September 16, 2019.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.