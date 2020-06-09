CARTHAGE Memorial services are scheduled for Charles Richard Holcomb, 68, of Carthage, 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements by Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Holcomb was born November 26, 1951, in Jacksonville, and died June 7, 2020.
Charles Richard Holcomb
CARTHAGE Memorial services are scheduled for Charles Richard Holcomb, 68, of Carthage, 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements by Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Holcomb was born November 26, 1951, in Jacksonville, and died June 7, 2020.
CARTHAGE Memorial services are scheduled for Charles Richard Holcomb, 68, of Carthage, 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements by Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Holcomb was born November 26, 1951, in Jacksonville, and died June 7, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.