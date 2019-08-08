HALLSVILLE A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Charles Richard Jones, 84, of Hallsville, 3 p.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, Longview. Visitation, 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019 Arrangements by Black's Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Jones was born September 23, 1934, in Cambridge, Ohio, and died August 2, 2019.
Charles Richard Jones
