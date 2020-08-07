MARSHALL Funeral services are scheduled for Charles Skeet Jernigan, 53, of Marshall, 7 p.m. Sunday, August 9, 2020, at Maverick Stadium. Interment, Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Downs Funeral Home. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Jernigan was born May 13, 1967, in Marshall, and died August 3, 2020.
Charles Skeet Jernigan
MARSHALL Funeral services are scheduled for Charles Skeet Jernigan, 53, of Marshall, 7 p.m. Sunday, August 9, 2020, at Maverick Stadium. Interment, Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Downs Funeral Home. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Jernigan was born May 13, 1967, in Marshall, and died August 3, 2020.
MARSHALL Funeral services are scheduled for Charles Skeet Jernigan, 53, of Marshall, 7 p.m. Sunday, August 9, 2020, at Maverick Stadium. Interment, Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Downs Funeral Home. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Jernigan was born May 13, 1967, in Marshall, and died August 3, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.