Charles Thomas Lawrence Sr.
LONGVIEW — Funeral services for Charles Lawrence will be held at the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home of Longview on Monday, April 11, 2022 at 10:00 AM; a visitation will be held the hour prior to the service. Mr. Lawrence passed away in the early evening of April 7, 2022.
(0) entries
