MARSHALL Graveside services are scheduled for Charles William Bill Klotz, 87, of Marshall, 2 p.m. Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Colonial Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Klotz was born December 11, 1932, in Russell, Arkansas, and died April 21, 2020.
Charles William Bill Klotz
