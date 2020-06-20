HENDERSON Funeral services are scheduled for Charles William Charlie White, 87, of Henderson, 2 p.m. Monday, June 22, 2020, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment, Rusk County Memorial Gardens. Visitation, 3 p.m. - 5 p.m. Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mr. White was born May 18, 1933, in the Pine Hill Community, Rusk County, and died June 18, 2020.
Charles William Charlie White
