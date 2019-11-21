CARTHAGE A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Charline Jeter Brown, of Carthage, 6 p.m. Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Black's Funeral Chapel. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Black's Funeral Chapel. Arrangements by Black's Funeral Home, Carthage. Mrs. Jeter Brown was born April 30, 1929, in Carthage, and died November 14, 2019.
Charline Jeter Brown
