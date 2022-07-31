Charline Thompson
ATHENS — Charline Thompson, 94, passed away to be with the Lord Friday, July 29, 2022 in Athens, Texas. Visitation will be 1-2 pm Monday, August 8, 2022 at First Baptist Church in Marshall with a Celebration of Charline’s Life at 2 pm. Interment will be in Colonial Gardens Cemetery. On-line condolences may be made at www.meadowbrookfh.com.
